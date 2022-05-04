76 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Lisburn and Castlereagh

The number of coronavirus cases in Lisburn and Castlereagh increased by 76 over the bank holiday weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 54,699 cases had been confirmed in Lisburn and Castlereagh when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 3 (Tuesday), up from 54,623 on Friday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in Lisburn and Castlereagh, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 37,349 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Northern Ireland average of 37,368.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest four-day period in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

The dashboard shows 262 people had died in the area by May 3 (Tuesday) – up from 261 on Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 3,423 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lisburn and Castlereagh.