89 further coronavirus cases in Lisburn and Castlereagh

The number of coronavirus cases in Lisburn and Castlereagh increased by 89 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 54,263 cases had been confirmed in Lisburn and Castlereagh when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 21 (Thursday), up from 54,174 on Wednesday.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

The dashboard shows 261 people had died in the area by April 21 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 3,402 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lisburn and Castlereagh.