A packed summer programme on offer as Lisburn Féile is officially launched

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 17:02 BST
Lisburn Féile officially launched its summer programme of events on Thursday June 26 at the Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum.

Sorcha Eastwood MP and Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin Uachtarán Chonradh na Gaeilge (President of Conradh na Gaeilge) were the guest speakers at the launch, as well as Deputy Mayor Hazel Legge.

Speaking after the launch, Lisburn Féile Chairperson, Gerry McClory remarked: “Lisburn Feile is a celebration of unity, diversity, and shared culture! In a world that sometimes highlights what sets us apart, this festival is a powerful reminder of what brings us together, Our creativity, our traditions, and our collective spirit.

“Our summer programme has something in it for everybody. It includes debates, talks, walking tours, music events, comedy night, environmental engagements and the very anticipated, Party in the Park at Wallace Park.

“Our Féile is growing from strength to strength and the bonds we have built with the community in Lisburn over the past few years are growing ever stronger.

"We look forward to seeing everybody who attends the festival which runs from Thursday July 24 to Sunday August 3.”

Sorcha Eastwood MP, Gerry McClory, Chairperson Lisburn Féile, Hazel Legge, Deputy Mayor and Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin Uachtarán Chonradh na Gaeilge at the launch event

Sorcha Eastwood MP, Gerry McClory, Chairperson Lisburn Féile, Hazel Legge, Deputy Mayor and Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin Uachtarán Chonradh na Gaeilge at the launch event Photo: Lisburn Féile

Ferris Bunting McGeough School of Irish Dance perform at the launch event

Ferris Bunting McGeough School of Irish Dance perform at the launch event Photo: Féile

Marie and Willie The Lambeg Drummer at the launch

Marie and Willie The Lambeg Drummer at the launch Photo: Lisburn Féile

Rani Gomes, Bangladeshi Dancer performed at the event

Rani Gomes, Bangladeshi Dancer performed at the event Photo: Lisburn Féile

