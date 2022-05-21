Crumlin YFC hold parents night after two long years

With sketches planned and dances rehearsed, it was sure to be a successful night for everyone - and so it was.

The club also had the opportunity to hand out individual awards, for the first time in over two years. Crumlin YFC had prepared a video to Derek Ryan’s ‘Down on your uppers’.

It was certainly a big hit, even Derek Ryan shared it to his own Facebook page.

Crumlin YFC's performers: Back row, Jake Ferguson, Harvey Johnston, Cameron McRoberts, Anna Steele, Andrew Reid, Joanna Donnelly, Stuart Gilbert and Gavin Murray. Middle row, Laura Murray, Emma Knox, Holly Knox, Lewis Clark, Eoin Donnelly, Flora Clark, Abbie McCann and Lucy Steele. Front row, Rhiannon Gribbon and Katie Mills

At the parents night, Crumlin YFC invited along Alexey Janes from the Grassroots Challenge/ Ulster Wildlife and Charlene McKeown from Keep NI Beautiful.

With them came a bright green flag: the club’s Green Eco Flag.

The club is one of the first five in Northern Ireland to be awarded.

After years of dedication and hard work, from members past and present, the club were awarded their Green Eco Flag. To achieve this award, the club had to showcase and participate in various activities from planting hedges to litter picks.

Crumlin YFC members pictured with Green Eco Flag

The club dedicated themselves time and time again to improving how they care and work for the environment.

The club would like to pass on thanks to the Grassroots Challenge, Ulster Wildlife and Keep NI Beautiful in their continuous support. Along with this, thanks are also due to the club’s past committee and members, who started the club on their journey to this award.

Junior stockjudging: Harvey Johnston and Emma Knox

Sheep stockjudging: Emma Knox and Kimberly Johnston