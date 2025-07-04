Discover your inner maker and celebrate local heritage during Craft Month at Lisburn’s Island Arts Centre

Lisburn’s Island Arts Centre is ready to open its doors to the inspiring world of craft, inviting everyone to discover their inner maker during August Craft Month.

This Northern-Ireland wide annual, month-long celebration features a diverse array of craft-focused activities, from hands-on workshops to fascinating exhibitions.

At the heart of this year’s celebration at Island Arts Centre is the Linen Biennale Northern Ireland flagship group exhibition, ‘Common Threads’, running from August 21 to September 13.

This showcase honours the enduring legacy of linen, presenting a stunning collection of works from talented artists, designers, and makers.

Gallery visitors will have a unique opportunity to see the imaginative ways contemporary creatives are engaging with this rich heritage material, with exhibiting artists including Jane Mathers, Lucy Moore, Zoe Gibson, Jude Fenton, Maya Todd, Margaret B. Russell, Helen O'Hare, and Wilma Kirkpatrick, all contributing to a vibrant tapestry of artistic expression.

Beyond gallery visits, August Craft Month is your perfect chance to get hands-on and pick up new skills from expert craftspeople, all within the welcoming environment of Island Arts Centre.

Highlights of the month include Handprinted Linen Cushion with Jenna Lorimer (Saturday, August 2, 10.30am – 2pm) – find the joy in block printing and create your own unique ruffled linen cushion cover; Advanced Pottery with Andrea McCullough Alderdice (August 9, 16, 23 & 30, 10.30am-12.30pm) – for the confident potter, this intensive series offers a chance to fine-tune your skills, develop your own project ideas, and master decorating and glazing techniques in the Island’s well-equipped pottery studio; Pointed Nib Calligraphy with Rosie Parkes (August 23, 10am-1pm) – learn the elegant art of modern calligraphy.

There is something for everyone at the Island Arts Centre during Craft Month this August. Pic credit: Island Arts Centre

“August Craft Month is more than just a series of events; it's an invitation to connect with our heritage, explore new passions, and support the incredible talent within our craft community," said Councillor Tim Mitchell, Chair of the Communities and Wellbeing Committee for Lisburn & Castlereagh City Councillor.

"Whether you're drawn to the historical depth of the Linen Biennale or eager to try your hand at pottery or calligraphy, there's something for everyone to enjoy and be inspired by at Island Arts Centre."