Food hygiene ratings given to six Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Pretty Marys at 86 Main Street, Moira, Moira, Armagh; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Fringe Kitchen at Balmoral Park Halftown Road, Lisburn; rated on May 10

Takeaways

And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: TANDOORI NIGHT at 68 Longstone Street, Tonagh, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Pizza Street at 95 Main Street, Carnalbanagh East, Moira, Armagh; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: Apache Pizza at 1a Mercer Street, Largymore, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on May 10