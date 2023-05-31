Register
Food hygiene ratings given to six Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st May 2023, 10:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Pretty Marys at 86 Main Street, Moira, Moira, Armagh; rated on May 25

    • Rated 5: Fringe Kitchen at Balmoral Park Halftown Road, Lisburn; rated on May 10

    Takeaways

    And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: TANDOORI NIGHT at 68 Longstone Street, Tonagh, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on May 17

    • Rated 5: Pizza Street at 95 Main Street, Carnalbanagh East, Moira, Armagh; rated on May 11

    • Rated 5: Apache Pizza at 1a Mercer Street, Largymore, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on May 10

    • Rated 4: M.donaali at 188b Saintfield Road, Ballylenaghan Upper, Castlereagh, Down; rated on April 25