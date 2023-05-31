Food hygiene ratings given to six Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Pretty Marys at 86 Main Street, Moira, Moira, Armagh; rated on May 25
• Rated 5: Fringe Kitchen at Balmoral Park Halftown Road, Lisburn; rated on May 10
Takeaways
And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: TANDOORI NIGHT at 68 Longstone Street, Tonagh, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on May 17
• Rated 5: Pizza Street at 95 Main Street, Carnalbanagh East, Moira, Armagh; rated on May 11
• Rated 5: Apache Pizza at 1a Mercer Street, Largymore, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on May 10
• Rated 4: M.donaali at 188b Saintfield Road, Ballylenaghan Upper, Castlereagh, Down; rated on April 25