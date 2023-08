Food hygiene ratings given to six Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: GOWDYS OF DOWN ROYAL at 60 Gravelhill Road, Maze, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: Clip 'n Climb at 111 Old Dundonald Road, Dundonald, Co Down; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Katie’s corner store & deli ltd at 16 Woodbrook Avenue, Ballymacoss, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Applegreen M1 Southbound at M1 Southbound, Lisburn; rated on July 24

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Ruean THAI SQUARE at 12 Market Street, Old Warren, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on July 26