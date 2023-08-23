Food hygiene ratings given to six Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Soy Sauce Bistro at 1f Bentrim Rd, Lisburn; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: Crema at 46-48 Market Square, Lisburn; rated on August 7

• Rated 4: The Hills Bar & Restaurant at 73 Upper Braniel Road, Belfast; rated on July 18

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Castle 12 at 12 Castle Street, Lisnagarvy, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Little panda at 75 Hillsborough Road, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on August 7