Food hygiene ratings given to six Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Soy Sauce Bistro at 1f Bentrim Rd, Lisburn; rated on August 9
• Rated 5: Crema at 46-48 Market Square, Lisburn; rated on August 7
• Rated 4: The Hills Bar & Restaurant at 73 Upper Braniel Road, Belfast; rated on July 18
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Castle 12 at 12 Castle Street, Lisnagarvy, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: Little panda at 75 Hillsborough Road, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on August 7
• Rated 4: Money Tree Thai Kitchen Ltd at 128 Longstone Street, Tonagh, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on July 18