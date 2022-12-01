Food hygiene ratings given to two Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
5 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.
The Village Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Ballyoran Business Park, Dundonald was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 26.
And Atlantic Fish and Chips, a takeaway at 188 Saintfield Road, Ballylenaghan Upper, Castlereagh, Down was also given a score of four on October 26.