Food hygiene ratings given to two Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

GOLDEN CHIP, at 12a Comber Road, Church Quarter, Dundonald, Down was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 27.

And Longstone kebabs, at 2 Tonagh Drive, Tonagh, Lisburn, Antrim was also given a score of two on April 27.