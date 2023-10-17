Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaways

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:04 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Golden Harvest, at 50 Grand Street, Lisnagarvy, Lisburn, Antrim was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 11.

And Li's Palace, at 22 Rathfriland Road, Begny, Dromara, Down was also given a score of four on September 11.

It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 93 takeaways with ratings, 60 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.