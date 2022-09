Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: BALTIC COAST at Unit 3 Tonagh Drive, Lisburn; rated on September 16

• Rated 5: SUBWAY at 190 Saintfield Road, Newtownbreda; rated on September 16

• Rated 5: Cafe super at 88b Carryduff Road, Carricknaveagh, Lisburn, Down; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: STAFF CANTEEN AT JOHNSON BROS LTD at 137 Hillsborough Old Road, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: NIACRO VC Maghaberry at Old Road Ballinderry Upper, Lisburn; rated on September 1

• Rated 4: Greenview at 68 Eglantine Road, Magherageery, Lisburn, Down; rated on August 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Square One at 8-10 Rathfriland Road, Begny, Dromara, Down; rated on September 8

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: