Food hygiene ratings handed to two Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
MEADOW BRIDGE PRIMARY SCHOOL, a 7845 at 3 Lany Road, Ballykeel Artifinny, Hillsborough, Down was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 14.
And The Novel Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 23 Linenhall Street, Old Warren, Lisburn, Antrim was also given a score of five on October 25.