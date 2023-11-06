Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

MEADOW BRIDGE PRIMARY SCHOOL, a 7845 at 3 Lany Road, Ballykeel Artifinny, Hillsborough, Down was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 14.

And The Novel Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 23 Linenhall Street, Old Warren, Lisburn, Antrim was also given a score of five on October 25.