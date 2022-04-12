Food hygiene ratings handed to two Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
ON A ROLL, at 68 Hillsborough Old Road, Lisburn, Co.Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 7.
And The Galley, at 43-45 Sloan Street, Largymore, Lisburn, Antrim was also given a score of four on March 7.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 206 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 177 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.