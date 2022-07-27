Food hygiene ratings handed to two Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Jersey Street Grill, at Unit 6 Lisburn Leisure Park, Lisburn, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 20.
And HILLSIDE BAR & BISTRO, at 21 Main Street, Hillsborough, Hillsborough, Down was given a score of four on June 21.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 212 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 182 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.