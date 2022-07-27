Food hygiene ratings handed to two Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Jersey Street Grill, at Unit 6 Lisburn Leisure Park, Lisburn, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 20.

And HILLSIDE BAR & BISTRO, at 21 Main Street, Hillsborough, Hillsborough, Down was given a score of four on June 21.