Food hygiene ratings handed to two Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

St John's Court Coffee House, at Unit 3 734 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 5.

And Thornbury's, at 3 Chapel Hill, Old Warren, Lisburn, Antrim was also given a score of four on January 5.