Food hygiene ratings handed to two Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
St John's Court Coffee House, at Unit 3 734 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 5.
And Thornbury's, at 3 Chapel Hill, Old Warren, Lisburn, Antrim was also given a score of four on January 5.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 202 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 170 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.