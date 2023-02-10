Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurants

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

St John's Court Coffee House, at Unit 3 734 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 5.

And Thornbury's, at 3 Chapel Hill, Old Warren, Lisburn, Antrim was also given a score of four on January 5.

It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 202 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 170 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.