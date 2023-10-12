Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Cafe BT8, at 231-237 Saintfield Road, Ballylenaghan, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 6.

And Panjab restaurant, at 520 Saintfield Road, Knockbreckan, Carryduff, Down was also given a score of four on September 6.

It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 198 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.