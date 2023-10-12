Food hygiene ratings handed to two Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cafe BT8, at 231-237 Saintfield Road, Ballylenaghan, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 6.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Panjab restaurant, at 520 Saintfield Road, Knockbreckan, Carryduff, Down was also given a score of four on September 6.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 198 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.