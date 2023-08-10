Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Joxer at 16 Lisburn Street, Hillsborough, Hillsborough, Down; rated on August 2
• Rated 5: The Yeti Cafe at Dundonald, Belfast; rated on August 1
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: NEW YORK PIZZA DEPARTMENT at 136 Longstone Street, Tonagh, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on August 4
• Rated 5: Happy Valley at 65 Comber Road, Church Quarter, Dundonald, Down; rated on August 3