Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Most Popular
• Rated 5: DAVID LLOYD LEISURE at 115 Old Dundonald Road, Ballyhanwood, Dundonald, Down; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: Binky's at Eastpoint Entertainment Village Old Dundonald Road, Dundonald, Co Down; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: CAFE VIC-RYN at Rathdown Walk, Teraghafeeva Or Lissue, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on October 19
Advertisement
• Rated 5: WAGAMAMA at Unit 9 Eastpoint Entertainment Village, Dundonald; rated on October 18
• Rated 5: SPICE at 2 Bridge Street, Old Warren, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on October 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Fifteen at 15 Market Square East, Lisnagarvey, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on October 20
Takeaways
Advertisement
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Michelangelos at 43 Bridge Street, Lisnagarvy, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on October 17