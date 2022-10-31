Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Most Popular
• Rated 5: Tale Of Spice at Eastpoint Entertainment Village, Dundonald, Co Down; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: CAIROS COFFEE at 1a Backwood Road, Moira, Moira, Armagh; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: The Shed Farmshop & Tearoom at 1 Hammonds Road, Magheramesk, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on October 20
Advertisement
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Smithfield house at 15 Smithfield Square, Old Warren, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on October 20
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: John Dory's at 756-758 Upper Newtownards Road, Dundonald, Co Down; rated on October 21
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Grahams fish and chips at 15 Main Street, Aughnafosker, Moira, Armagh; rated on October 20