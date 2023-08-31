Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Cafe at 170 Newtownbreda Road, Ballylenaghan Upper, Belfast, Down; rated on August 24
• Rated 5: LICK'D IT at Wallace Park, Lisnagarvy, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on August 21
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Food joint limited co. At 736 Upper Newtownards Road, Ballyregan, Dundonald, Down; rated on August 24