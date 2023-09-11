Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Coole Fusion II at 52 Longstone Street, Lisburn; rated on August 31
• Rated 5: Play Town at 16 Carrowreagh Road Dundonald, Belfast; rated on August 10
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: New R China at 4 Ballynahinch Street, Hillsborough, Hillsborough, Down; rated on August 15