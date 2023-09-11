Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:49 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Coole Fusion II at 52 Longstone Street, Lisburn; rated on August 31

    • Rated 5: Play Town at 16 Carrowreagh Road Dundonald, Belfast; rated on August 10

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: New R China at 4 Ballynahinch Street, Hillsborough, Hillsborough, Down; rated on August 15