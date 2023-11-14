Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Everyday Cafe at (1st Floor Of Smyth Pattersons), Lisburn; rated on November 6
• Rated 5: Masala hut at Moira, Craigavon; rated on November 2
• Rated 5: The Still House at 61 Main Street, Carnalbanagh East, Moira, Armagh; rated on November 1
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 198 similar establishments with ratings, 164 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.