Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:54 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Everyday Cafe at (1st Floor Of Smyth Pattersons), Lisburn; rated on November 6

    • Rated 5: Masala hut at Moira, Craigavon; rated on November 2

    • Rated 5: The Still House at 61 Main Street, Carnalbanagh East, Moira, Armagh; rated on November 1

    It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 198 similar establishments with ratings, 164 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.