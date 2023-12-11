Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Nature and Nurture at 26 Lisburn Square, Old Warren, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on December 6
• Rated 5: T2 Coffee Shop & Bistro at Unit 24 Bow Street Mall, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on December 4
• Rated 5: The Blue Bear Grill at 12 Lisburn Leisure Park, Lisburn; rated on December 4
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 197 similar establishments with ratings, 163 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.