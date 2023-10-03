Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Craft Event Co, at 60a Gravelhill Road, Lisburn was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 18.
And Huxo Italian dinner, at Bow Street Mall Bow Street, Lisburn was also given a score of five on September 14.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 198 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 164 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.