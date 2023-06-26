Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Mimi’s at 20 Main Street, Hillsborough, Hillsborough, Down; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: MCDONALDS RESTAURANT LTD at 536 Saintfield Road, Carryduff; rated on June 1
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Pagoda at 79 Sloan Street, Largymore, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on June 21