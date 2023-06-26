Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Mimi’s at 20 Main Street, Hillsborough, Hillsborough, Down; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: MCDONALDS RESTAURANT LTD at 536 Saintfield Road, Carryduff; rated on June 1

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: