Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 15th May 2023, 08:32 BST
Air-tastic Belfast Ltd (NY Urban Pizza), a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lisburn Leisure Park Lisburn, Lisburn Bt28 1lp was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 4.
And Village Pizza, a takeaway at 6a Lisburn Street, Hillsborough, Hillsborough, Down was also given a score of five on April 27.