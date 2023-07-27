Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Applegreen M1 Northbound, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at M1 Northbound, Lisburn was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 19.
And WELCOME CHINESE HOT FOOD BAR, a takeaway at Unit 3 Bentrim Road, Lisburn, Lisburn, Antrim was also given a score of five on July 10.