Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Applegreen M1 Northbound, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at M1 Northbound, Lisburn was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 19.

And WELCOME CHINESE HOT FOOD BAR, a takeaway at Unit 3 Bentrim Road, Lisburn, Lisburn, Antrim was also given a score of five on July 10.