Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
FRYER CUTTS, at 94 Killeaton Crescent, Derryaghy, Dunmurry was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 4.
And Kyoto Taste Lisburn, at 46-48 Antrim Street, Lisburn was also given a score of five on October 4.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 93 takeaways with ratings, 62 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.