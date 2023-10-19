Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

FRYER CUTTS, at 94 Killeaton Crescent, Derryaghy, Dunmurry was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 4.

And Kyoto Taste Lisburn, at 46-48 Antrim Street, Lisburn was also given a score of five on October 4.

It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 93 takeaways with ratings, 62 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.