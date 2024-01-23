Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Sonas, at 35 Market Square South, Old Warren, Lisburn, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.
And The Garvey chippy, at 92c Warren Gardens, Lisburn, Lisburn, Antrim was also given a score of five on January 10.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 96 takeaways with ratings, 65 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.