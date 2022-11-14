Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: BLUE CHICAGO GRILL at 7 Eastpoint Entertainment Village, Ballyhanwood, Dundonald, Down; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: Brannigans’s Sandwich Bar at 62 Longstone Street, Lisburn, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: Glasshouse Coffee & Deli at 28 Lisburn Square, Old Warren, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: Greggs at Market Place, Lisburn; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: Little Wing Pizzeria at 10 Lisburn Square, Old Warren, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: Mimi’s at 20 Main Street, Hillsborough, Hillsborough, Down; rated on November 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: T ALEXANDER & CO LTD at 1 Young Street, Largymore, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on November 10

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: P G Chips at Unit 4 16 Main Street, Moira, Armagh; rated on November 4

• Rated 5: Jemos Kebabs & Pizzas at 993 Upper Newtownards Road, Ballyregan, Dundonald, Down; rated on November 2