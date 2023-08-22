Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Soy Sauce Bistro at 1f Bentrim Rd, Lisburn; rated on August 9
• Rated 5: Crema at 46-48 Market Square, Lisburn; rated on August 7
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Castle 12 at 12 Castle Street, Lisnagarvy, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: Little panda at 75 Hillsborough Road, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on August 7