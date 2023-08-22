Register
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By https://api.ratings.food.gov.uk/
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:45 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Soy Sauce Bistro at 1f Bentrim Rd, Lisburn; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: Crema at 46-48 Market Square, Lisburn; rated on August 7

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Castle 12 at 12 Castle Street, Lisnagarvy, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Little panda at 75 Hillsborough Road, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on August 7