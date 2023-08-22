Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Soy Sauce Bistro at 1f Bentrim Rd, Lisburn; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: Crema at 46-48 Market Square, Lisburn; rated on August 7

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Castle 12 at 12 Castle Street, Lisnagarvy, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on August 17