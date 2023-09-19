Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Lisburn and Castlereagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Bodenes at Unit 15 Lisburn Leisure Park, Lisburn, Antrim; rated on September 6
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Chip Hawker at 20 Lisburn Street, Hillsborough, Hillsborough, Down; rated on September 13
• Rated 5: Curry Leaf at 24 Ballynahinch Street, Hillsborough, Hillsborough, Down; rated on September 5