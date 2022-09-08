Lisburn and Castlereagh establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Lisburn and Castlereagh drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
THE HIGHWAY INN, a pub, bar or nightclub at 8 Hillhall Road, Largymore, Lisburn, Antrim was given the score after assessment on August 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 12 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 11 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.