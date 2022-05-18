Lisburn and Castlereagh house prices held steady in March

File photo dated 14/10/14 of a sold and for sale signs. A gradual slowdown in the housing market in Scotland is likely as the cost-of-living crisis bites, a report has warned. House prices in Scotland continue to edge upwards but indicators are softening slightly, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) latest survey. Issue date: Thursday May 12, 2022.

House prices remained steady in Lisburn and Castlereagh in March, new figures show.

The lack of movement maintains the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 7.9% annual growth.

The average Lisburn and Castlereagh house price in March was £189,968, Land Registry figures show – largely unchanged from February.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Northern Ireland, where prices remained static, and Lisburn and Castlereagh underperformed compared to the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Lisburn and Castlereagh rose by £14,000 – putting the area 10th among Northern Ireland’s 11 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Causeway Coast and Glens, where property prices increased on average by 14.8%, to £183,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Belfast gained just 6.8% in value, giving an average price of £153,000.

How do property prices in Lisburn and Castlereagh compare?

Buyers paid more for properties in Lisburn and Castlereagh than anywhere else in Northern Ireland in March. The average price paid would buy 1.3 homes in Derry City and Strabane (£146,000), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Across Northern Ireland, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £278,000.

Factfile

Average property price in March

Lisburn and Castlereagh: £189,968Northern Ireland:£164,590UK: £278,436

Annual growth to March

Lisburn and Castlereagh: +7.9%Northern Ireland: +10.4%UK: +9.8%

Best and worst annual growth in Northern Ireland