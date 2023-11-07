Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
LICK'D IT, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Wallace Park, Lisnagarvy, Lisburn, Antrim was given the maximum score after assessment on August 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 195 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 160 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.