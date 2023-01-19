Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
BURGER KING, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Drumkeen Retail Park, Upper Galwally was given the maximum score after assessment on January 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 200 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 170 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.