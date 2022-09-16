Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
GREENVIEW RESTAURANT, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 68 Eglantine Road, Magherageery, Lisburn, Down was given the score after assessment on August 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 211 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 183 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.