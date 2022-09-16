Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

GREENVIEW RESTAURANT, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 68 Eglantine Road, Magherageery, Lisburn, Down was given the score after assessment on August 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.