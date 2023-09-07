Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Masala Hut, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 36 Main Street, Carnalbanagh West, Moira, Armagh was given the score after assessment on August 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 198 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.