Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Stables at Hilden Brewery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hilden House, 192 Grand Street, Lisburn was given the score after assessment on November 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 197 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 162 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.