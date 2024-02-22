Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Origin 101, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 1 101 Main Street, Craigavon was given the score after assessment on January 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 191 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 162 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.