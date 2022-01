A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

GOWDYS OF DOWN ROYAL, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 60 Gravelhill Road, Maze, Lisburn, Antrim was given the score after assessment on December 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.