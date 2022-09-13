Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

DAVID LLOYD LEISURE, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 115 Old Dundonald Road, Ballyhanwood, Dundonald, Down was given the score after assessment on August 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.