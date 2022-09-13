Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
DAVID LLOYD LEISURE, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 115 Old Dundonald Road, Ballyhanwood, Dundonald, Down was given the score after assessment on August 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 211 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 184 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.