Register
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:47 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Little Thai Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 37a Comber Road, Dundonald was given the score after assessment on August 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 198 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 164 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.