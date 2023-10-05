Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Little Thai Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 37a Comber Road, Dundonald was given the score after assessment on August 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 198 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 164 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.