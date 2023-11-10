Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Boston Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 Lisburn Leisure Park, Old Warren, Lisburn, Antrim was given the score after assessment on October 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 196 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 160 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.