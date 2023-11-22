Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Subway Queensway, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 163 Queensway, Lambeg North, Dunmurry, Antrim was given the score after assessment on October 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 198 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 164 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.