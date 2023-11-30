Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Spotted Giraffe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 10 Moira Village Centre, Moira was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 198 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.