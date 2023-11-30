Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

Register
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 30th Nov 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Spotted Giraffe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 10 Moira Village Centre, Moira was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 198 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.