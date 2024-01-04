Register
Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Lisburn and Castlereagh restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Jan 2024, 15:13 GMT
HILLSIDE BAR & BISTRO, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 21 Main Street, Hillsborough, Hillsborough, Down was given the score after assessment on November 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 197 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.