Lisburn and Castlereagh road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Lisburn and Castlereagh's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A55, from 9pm March 27 to 5am March 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 10 - 12 carriageway closure for Horticulture works.

• M53, from 9pm March 14 to 5am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 11 - M56, junction 14 carriageway closure due to drainage works.

• A483, from 8pm February 14 to 6am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A483 northbound and southbound, between Wales and Belgrave lane closures and carriageway closures due to carriageway repairs.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A483, from 8pm March 28 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 northbound and southbound, Wrexham Road Interchange Roundabout to B5445 Wrexham Rd, junction - Lane closure Switching for Electrical works.

• A483, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A483 northbound and southbound, between Wales and Belgrave lane closures and carriageway closures due to carriageway repairs.

• A494, from 9pm April 10 to 5am April 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M56 westbound, junction 15 to 16 lane closures and carriageway closure due to drainage works.

• A494, from 7.30pm April 11 to 6.30am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A494 eastbound and westbound, Queensferry (Wales), A550 southbound, Shotwick and Welsh boarder, lane closures with speed limits and slip road closures, due to cyclic maintenance.