Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST
A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Khyber Tandoori, a takeaway at 21a Church Road, Carryduff, Carryduff, Down was given the maximum score after assessment on April 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 95 takeaways with ratings, 64 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.